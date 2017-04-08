Cantorna picks up FOP endorsement

A candidate for Centre County district attorney has picked up an endorsement.
Local lawyer Bernard Cantorna is running for the Democratic nomination in the primary. On Saturday, it was announced that he had secured the endorsement of Bald Eagle Lodge 51 of the Fraternal Order of Police.
The lodge represents police in Centre and Clearfield counties and portions of Blair.
“... After much discussion at our March 2017 lodge meeting, you have been selected by a majority vote of attending members to receive the endorsement of FOP 51 in your candidacy for Centre County district attorney,” lodge President James Ott wrote in a letter to Cantorna dated March 15.
Cantorna is running to unseat incumbent District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, who will be running for a third term. The primary election will be held May 16.
From CDT staff reports
