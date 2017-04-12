Route 322 closed due to rollover crash

A portion of Port Matilda Highway has been closed due to a crash.
A tractor trailer rolled over off the road at about 1 p.m. near the 3800 block of Port Matilda Highway. The location is about halfway between Port Matilda and Philipsburg. The vehicle was traveling eastbound.
Centre County dispatchers asked for fire police to respond at about 3:45 p.m. for assistance to close the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes have heavy traffic, according to 511pa.com.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson could not be reached for comment on when the road is expected to reopen.
