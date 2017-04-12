ClearWater Conservancy meets 2nd fundraising deadline

ClearWater Conservancy announced Monday that it has met the second fundraising deadline for its Slab Cabin Run Initiative.
The initiative is a proactive source water protection strategy, as previously reported. ClearWater is looking to permanently conserve a little more than 300 acres of agricultural land — the Meyer Dairy property and the Everhart Farm. Both properties are in close proximity to the Harter-Thomas Wellfields, which supply the State College area with the majority of its drinking water.
According to a press release from ClearWater, the second fundraising deadline was $1.75 million by March 31.
So far, $2.1 million has been raised, the release said. The target for the initiative is $2.75 million by Sept. 30.
Private contributions account for $935,000, while local municipalities and municipal authorities have contributed $1,165,000, the release said.
“We’re looking for the public to invest in this great success story, helping conserve an iconic and much loved place while protecting the region’s drinking water,” Deb Nardone, ClearWater’s executive director, said in the release. “We know that local businesses and neighbors will want to look back on and say they were a part of making it happen.”
ClearWater met its first fundraising deadline in December with $1.12 million in pledges.
