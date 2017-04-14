4 Nexstar Broadcasting stations to host town hall with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey

WHTM-TV, WTAJ-TV, WYOU-TV and WJET-TV will host a live town hall meeting with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. announced Friday.
“This Week in Pennsylvania: Senator Bob Casey Town Hall” will be produced before a live audience of voters in four markets, including Johnstown-Altoona-State College, according to a press release from WTAJ.
The town hall will be moderated by Dennis Owens, of WHTM; John Clay, of WTAJ; Andy Mehalshick, of WYOU; and Sean Lafferty, of WJET, the release said.
To participate as a member of the live local audience, email WTAJ News Director Chris Miller at cmiller@wtajtv.com.
Questions will also be accepted via social media for viewers unable to attend in person.
