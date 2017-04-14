New brochure aims to help homeowners file storm damage claims, avoid scams

The Wolf administration announced Friday a new brochure to help homeowners file storm damage claims.
The brochure will also help homeowners avoid repair scams, according to a release from the state Insurance Department.
“Spring is the time of year when Pennsylvania often experiences severe storms, including high winds, heavy rain and hail, all of which can cause significant damage to homes,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in the release. “It’s important to me that homeowners know what information they need not only to file a claim, but especially how to avoid home repair scams.”
The brochure, “After the Storm,” includes tips such as contacting the insurance company as soon as possible after the storm; saving all receipts; and taking photo and video before cleaning up or making repairs, the release said.
Resources
▪ Insurance Department’s Anti-Fraud Compliance Division: 717-705-4199
▪ Attorney General’s Home Improvement Registration toll-free line: 1-888-520-6680
▪ Insurance Department: www.insurance.pa.gov
