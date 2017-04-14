Local

April 14, 2017 11:32 AM

Centre Gives stretch pool doubles

From CDT staff reports

Centre Gives, a 36-hour online fundraising event, has had its stretch pool doubled, the Centre Foundation announced Friday.

Since 2012, Centre Foundation has provided an annual $100,000 stretch pool, ensuring that donors’ gifts go further during Centre Gives, according to a release from Centre Foundation. In 2016, gifts were stretched an average of 16 percent.

“This year, we’re excited to partner with the Hamer Foundation, which has generously doubled the Centre Gives stretch pool to a total of $200,000,” Molly Kunkel, Centre Foundation’s executive director, said in a release. “The Hamer Foundation’s expansion of the stretch pool embodies the spirit of Centre Gives — a generous community that comes together in support of our local resources, neighbors and organizational assets. It is a truly generous and visionary gift that all Centre County residents will be able to enjoy.”

Centre Gives 2017 will kick off at 8 a.m. May 9 at CentreGives.org.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Crews respond to vehicle, buggy crash

Crews respond to vehicle, buggy crash 0:47

Crews respond to vehicle, buggy crash
Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist 1:19

Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist
Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 2:28

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos