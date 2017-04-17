Local

April 17, 2017 11:37 AM

Retailer to close 400 stores, including Nittany Mall location

By Roger Van Scyoc

rvanscyoc@centredaily.com

Pennsylvania-based teen fashion retailer rue21 is closing about 400 stores nationwide, including its State College location at the Nittany Mall.

Based in Cranberry, the privately-held company did not announce when the closings would occur. But in a Facebook post, it said it was “a difficult but necessary decision.” The move leaves the retailer with about 700 stores across 48 states.

On its website, the company confirmed that the Nittany Mall store, 2901 E. College Ave. in College Township, is closing, and promoted associated deals.

