Thompson’s constituents to hold town hall

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson’s constituents are hosting another town hall.
According to a press release, constituents of the 5th Congressional District are holding a town hall from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County, 780 Waupelani Drive, State College.
Thompson, R-Howard Township, has been invited, according to the release, but organizers plan to hold the town hall whether he attends or not.
The focus will be on health care and Environmental Protection Agency cuts, among other topics, the release said.
In late February, Thompson’s constituents held a town hall at Penn State. Thompson was invited but was unable to attend.
“Although he has not ruled out hosting a town hall, Mr. Thompson will be responsible for organizing the event, not his political opposition,” Thompson’s Communications Director Renee Renée Gamela said in a statement at the time.
