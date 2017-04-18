Local

Philipsburg restaurant closes, thanks community for its support

Philipsburg has become less spicy after one of its restaurants closed.

Salsa's Mexican Grill shut its doors Monday, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“It saddens us to announce the closing of Salsa's Mexican Grille in Philipsburg,” the post said. “We wish to thank the community of Philipsburg for the warm welcome into your community. We sincerely appreciate the support you have shown us. We wish you and your community much success and happiness.”

Armando and Sabrina Saldana opened the restaurant in January 2015 at 1129 Philipsburg-Bigler Highway.

The restaurant seated about 100 people.

There are Salsa’s Mexican Grill’s in St. Mary’s and Annville.

