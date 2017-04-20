State College pottery studio, in business for 18 years, sold

Longtime business owner Gary Filkins has sold popular paint-your-own pottery studio 2000 Degrees to manager Kelly Cummins, who took over on April 1. Filkins first opened the State College business in 1999.
The business, at 202 W. College Ave., will continue to operate as a paint-your-own pottery studio. It will keep its name, branding and hours, said Filkins, who will continue to serve in advisory role.
Numbers of the deal were not disclosed.
“The operation will continue as it has for the past 18 years,” Filkins, 63, said.
Cummins has been the manager of the studio for the past six years. She said she and her husband Joe — both grew up in the area — are excited to be part of the downtown scene, and credited Filkins for making the transition an easy process.
“I feel honored that he’s willing to trust me with his business,” Cummins said. “We will not let him down.”
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments