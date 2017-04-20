Bridge work along South Atherton to last through July

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced preservation work on a South Atherton Street bridge is slated to begin Monday.
Work will focus on the bridge spanning Slab Cabin Run along South Atherton near the CVS, the PennDOT news release said. The work zone around the bridge will feature an alternating traffic pattern enforced by temporary traffic signals.
Work is expected to last through the end of July, the release said. All work is weather-dependent and is estimated to cost about $1.4 million.
The existing 75-foot bridge dates from 1932, the release said, and carries more than 27,000 vehicles daily. Three other bridges saw preservation improvements under this contract in 2016 — one spanning Irish Hollow in Spring Township, one spanning Gap Run in Spring Township and one spanning Dewitt Run in Union Township.
