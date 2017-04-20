Mifflin County commissioner resigns, report says

Mifflin County Commissioner Lisa Nancollas resigned Thursday, according to the Lewistown Sentinel.
The commissioner reportedly stepped down after the commissioners voted to reorganize the board and name Kevin Kodish chairman.
Nancollas has at times been the center of controversy, namely in August after a series of posts were made to her now-deleted Facebook page. The first post was a meme of a mosque with a red “no” symbol covering it. It also said “No Islam Allowed.” The commissioner followed the post with a message for anyone following her page.
“If you don’t like what I post on my wall then don’t look at my wall,” the second post said. “Also, I believe in the Christian God. I don’t believe in Islam, sharia law nor do I believe in Allah.”
The commissioner had used the page since March 2015, at first to campaign for the 2015 election and then to post mostly about events she attended in the community and political issues.
“I don’t know if this is about me or not,” Nancollas said, the Lewistown Sentinel reported. “This is the best day of my life. I’m sorry Mifflin County. I resign. I’m so sorry. If you two can, please nominate Mark Sunderland to take my place because he was the next highest vote-getter. Thank you Mifflin County. I want to go back to my dogs, my cats, my mother and my husband.”
Comments