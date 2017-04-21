Gamble Mill deal could happen in May

It’s time for someone else to give the Gamble Mill life.
Barring any last minute hiccups — there have been some in the past — the deal will go through in May, according to Bellefonte Assistant Manager Don Holderman. He said that the buyer’s attorney will schedule a date that “works for everyone.”
New ownership, led by Marian Bradley, told the Centre Daily Times in July that there would be renovations to the restaurant before it could reopen.
It was expected in the summer of 2016 that bankruptcy proceedings and closing on a deal could happen as soon as August, though delays have put off the real estate transaction.
“Marian and a couple of partners are about ready to close on the Gamble Mill,” Stewart said in July. “We welcome all of you to Bellefonte. We welcome you to the community. We wish you great success with the Gamble Mill. We’re very excited about the project. We’re here to help you in any way we can. We look forward to rolling up our sleeves and working with you throughout the process and doing anything we can to make you successful.”
The Gamble Mill’s new ownership plans to reopen it as a restaurant/microbrewery.
The restaurant closed in January 2015 when former owners Dave Fonash and Paul Kendeffy chose to pursue different career paths. Plans to sell the restaurant began in 2014
