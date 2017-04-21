Local

Man rescued from house fire, but pets did not make it out

From CDT staff reports

Crews were dispatched Friday to an Osceola Mills house fire.

The dwelling fire began at about 10:45 a.m. at 204 Walker St.

First responders rescued a man from the roof, Columbia Fire Lt. James Pancoast said, and got the fire under control. Several pets did not make it out of the house, and one has been found dead.

Residents of the home will be allowed inside to try to salvage some items.

Chester Hill Hose, Columbia, Houtzdale, Philipsburg and Mountain Top fire departments have responded to the scene.

