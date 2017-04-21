Police Chief Petrick leaving Patton Township

Patton Township police Chief John Petrick has tendered his resignation with the department, township Manager Doug Erickson announced at the Patton Township Board of Supervisors meeting on April 12.
Petrick is taking a job with Penn State University Police and Public Safety, Erickson said.
He’s been with Patton Township for 22 years, Erickson said, with the past 15 being as police chief.
“We want to thank him wholeheartedly for the job he’s done. He’s brought the department a long way forward,” Erickson said.
Petrick thanked the board and the township.
“It’s been an honor to serve for and with a wonderful department. The officers (and) our police secretaries are exceptional, and they give it their all each and every day to serve the community. And I appreciate the opportunity to work with this great community, with the fine officers and police staff, and thank you once again. I appreciate it. It’s been a pleasure,” Petrick said.
Sgt. Sean Albright will serve as interim officer-in-charge until Petrick’s replacement is hired, Erickson said.
Ferguson Township police Chief Diane Conrad is retiring in June, and last year longtime State College police Chief Tom King retired and stepped into a different role with the borough. He was replaced by current Chief John Gardner.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Comments