ClearWater Conservancy, Penn State receive DEP Environmental Education Grants

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that 79 projects statewide will receive almost $1.2 million in state Department of Environmental Protection grants in 2017.
The funding comes from DEP’s Environmental Education Grants, and projects that address water education and climate change were prioritized, according to a press release from Wolf’s office.
Among the projects that received funding were two from Centre County: ClearWater Conservancy’s Central PA WATER Project received $49,987, and Penn State’s Public Awareness Campaign on Residential Wood Stove Technologies and Wood Smoke Reduction received $47,905, according to the release.
“Through the DEP Environmental Education Grants, Pennsylvanians of all ages gain knowledge of the natural world, appreciation for the importance of a healthy environment, and an understanding of the need for environmental protection and sound resource management,” Wolf said in the release.
Comments