Thompson encourages local fire departments to apply for grant

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Fire Prevention and Safety Program is open and will close on May 19, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson’s office.
The Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act provides $345 million for the Assistance to Firefighter Grant Program. It helps first-responder organizations that need support to improve their capability to respond to fires and emergencies, the release said
“This is a great opportunity for our departments to obtain federal funding to promote fire prevention and safety education,” Thompson, R-Howard Township, said in the release. “The purpose of this program is to enhance the safety of both the public and firefighters with respect to fire and fire-related hazards. I encourage departments to take a look at this funding opportunity.”
More information and technical assistance documents for this program are available at www.grants.gov and https://www.fema.gov/fire-prevention-safety-grants.
