Little League players help clean up fields as part of Comcast Cares campaign

Penns Valley Little League fields near Centre Hall got a makeover Saturday.
And some of the volunteers helping fix up the fields were boys who play in the league.
Their goal was to get it ready for their 2 p.m. game against another Centre Hall-Potter age 11-12 team.
Each year, the Comcast Cares campaign comes up with various initiatives to give back to the community.
“I think this is the 16th year, but the first time we’re here with the baseball fields in Penns Valley,” said Heather Stephens, State College Comcast marketing manager.
Construction specialist Brian Greene said he brought the idea to representatives at the State College Comcast to help improve the playing conditions of the fields.
“My son’s been involved since he was 5 — he’s 12 now — but we saw the fields needed some work and we sometimes have trouble getting help,” Greene said. “The fields out in Spring Mills and others actually look pretty good, but we wanted to improve these ones, and it’s just nice getting out here to give back.”
By about 10 a.m., more than 100 volunteers were helping cut grass, laying out new infield mix, drawing the foul lines and preparing the field for baseball season, which is already underway.
Prior to Saturday’s event, Comcast volunteers had already helped wired the scoreboard. They also had intended to paint the dugouts, but rainy weather delayed that project.
That, however, was the least of the teams’ worries.
“It already looks way better than before,” Ty Watson, 12, said about the field. “I think the new mix and just a lot of the improvements make it a place we’re proud to play at.”
Ty was working on spreading the mix onto the field with teammates Kollin Brumgart, 11, and Hunter Lyons, 12.
Hunter said one of his favorite improvements was the new infield mix.
“I guess the better the dirt, the better traction you get when you run,” he said.
Volunteers also helped clean up the Milesburg Little League fields in Boggs Township.
As part of Comcast Cares, volunteers will help support the Special Olympics Beaver Stadium Run on Sunday.
“We help with community work, rally together and make donations,” Stephens said. “It’s just a part of our mission.”
