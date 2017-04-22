Penn State fans see potential in team for next season

Saturday afternoon’s annual Blue-White game left many fans hopeful that next season could be as good as the last.
And behind that hopefulness is a group of quarterbacks that some fans said have the talent to help lead the squad to more success in the future.
“It’s nice when you have three or four guys who run plays and the team seems to trust,” Penn State sophomore Alex Latore said. “I’ll be here a couple more years and have the opportunity to see these guys play more under tougher circumstances.”
Latore said he’s confident in quarterback Trace McSorley but sees a lot of potential in Tommy Stevens.
“I think he showed a lot of poise and accuracy and think he could do really well for us,” Latore said about Stevens. “But in general, I think there’s a lot to be excited about for next year especially coming off the (Big Ten) championship and Rose Bowl.”
The Blue team beat the White team, 26-0, in front of an estimated 71,000 fans, according to Penn State athletics department.
On-field activities started with a field goal competition just 15 minutes before the scheduled 3 p.m. kickoff at Beaver Stadium.
Field goals were what longtime fan Al Wilcox and his family were most interested in.
After all, the Lehigh Valley area resident said he’s anxious and excited to see who replaces his current favorite player, kicker Joey Julius, down the road.
“He just set the bar so high, and made us all stoked for the rest of the game,” Wilcox said about the 2015 Blue-White game when Julius made a 55-yard field goal during pregame warm ups. “I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been as invested in a spring football game like I was then.”
His daughter Collen Wilcox, a Penn State graduate, said she enjoys coming to the spring game to get an idea of who is stepping up on the team and might make an impact in the fall.
“We come to these games every year for the tailgating, and to cheer for Penn State like we do during regular season,” she said, “but you also want to keep an eye out on the upcoming players.”
