Man dies after crash, 3 others injured

A man died Sunday after a crash involving two vehicles and five people, according to state police at Huntingdon.
The crash occurred at 3:42 p.m. Sunday on William Penn Highway in Mill Creek.
A 2014 Buick Lacrosse driven by Nancy Shives Benson was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane. The vehicle hit a 2006 Didge Ram 2500 driven by Holly Dee Kuhstos, 50, of Calvin.
Benson, 78, of Mapleton Depot, suffered serious injuries. John David Benson, 55, also suffered serious injuries and was flown to UPMC Altoona and died. Trina Louise Benson, 52, was not injured.
Kuhstos and her passenger James D. Miller, 50, of Calvin, suffered minor injuries and were taken to UPMC Altoona.
State police said the investigation is ongoing.
