State College charity ordered to cease and desist solicitations

The Pennsylvania Department of State’s most recent list of cease and desist orders includes a State College charity, according to a release.
“We are committed to holding charitable organizations to the high ethical standards that Pennsylvanians deserve,” Department of State Secretary Pedro Cortés said. “When someone generously contributes to a charity, they should be able to trust the integrity of those asking for donations.”
American Archeology Abroad’s stated mission is “to advance archaeological and historical knowledge and to educate the public about the past and how it is studied. We pursue these goals through engaging in archaeological and historical research and excavation, sponsoring student scholarships, and including students and public volunteers in our lecture and research programs.”
The nonprofit was among 19 organizations told to discontinue solicitations in Pennsylvania.
The cease and desist order, dated March 23, said the nonprofit has failed to submit requested documentation to the state’s Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations.
