Snow Shoe EMS operations chief to ride in East Coast EMS Memorial Bike Ride

Sharon Nilson, Snow Shoe EMS operations chief, is riding her bicycle in the East Coast EMS Memorial Bike Ride May 13-19.
The ride is from Boston to Washington, D.C., to Alexandria, Va., and it’s held to honor those who have died in the line of duty in EMS in the United States, according to a press release.
“It is truly an honor to be able to help our sisters and brothers in EMS and their families know they will not and are not forgotten,” Nilson said in the release.
Nilson is seeking donations toward her expenses for the ride by the end of April. Donations can be sent to Snow Shoe EMS, P.O. Box 271, Snow Shoe, PA 16874, according to the release.
Any donations not used on expenses will go toward the National EMS Memorial, the release said.
For more information, visit www.muddyangels.com.
