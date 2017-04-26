Local

April 26, 2017 10:36 AM

Fire breaks out in home near Milesburg

From CDT staff reports

Several crews were dispatched to a house fire in Boggs Township.

The fire began at about 9:55 a.m. Wednesday at 220 Dry Top Road, which is one mile north of Milesburg. Crews knocked down the fire by about 10:25 a.m. Citizen’s Fire Company chief Corey Bowmaster said the fire was contained to two rooms, but the house appeared to be a “total loss.”

No one was in the home when the fire started, but at least two dogs were inside. Firefighters attempted to rescue the dogs, but one died at the scene. The other, according to Bowmaster, was given oxygen and is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Bowmaster said the cause of the fire is unknown. The state fire marshal has been notified to investigate the fire.

Crews dispatched to the scene include Undine, Logan, Snow Shoe, Pleasant Gap and Howard fire companies.

This story will be updated.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos