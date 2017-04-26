Fire breaks out in home near Milesburg

Several crews were dispatched to a house fire in Boggs Township.
The fire began at about 9:55 a.m. Wednesday at 220 Dry Top Road, which is one mile north of Milesburg. Crews knocked down the fire by about 10:25 a.m. Citizen’s Fire Company chief Corey Bowmaster said the fire was contained to two rooms, but the house appeared to be a “total loss.”
No one was in the home when the fire started, but at least two dogs were inside. Firefighters attempted to rescue the dogs, but one died at the scene. The other, according to Bowmaster, was given oxygen and is being treated for smoke inhalation.
Bowmaster said the cause of the fire is unknown. The state fire marshal has been notified to investigate the fire.
Crews dispatched to the scene include Undine, Logan, Snow Shoe, Pleasant Gap and Howard fire companies.
This story will be updated.
