Bellefonte welcome video aims to increase tourism

The Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce has released a promotional video aimed at attracting tourism and new businesses to the area.
The three-minute video offers a brief history of the town and highlights the recreational and entrepreneurial assets of the area.
BIACC executive director, Gary Hoover said the chamber commissioned the video in an effort to increase visibility of Bellefonte and the larger community.
“While the video’s focus is on Bellefonte it can be used as a tool for the rest of the county,” Hoover said. “When people come to Bellefonte for the first time, they usually find their way into the train station visitors center and we’re quick to recommend businesses and attractions all throughout the county.”
The video was produced by Dick Knupp Jr., owner of LightMotive Photography and Video. Knupp has been in the business for almost 30 years and his family has lived in Bellefonte for more than 50 years.
“I felt honored that the chamber selected me to do the project,” Knupp said. “I have a real sense of civic pride and I wanted to represent the town well and put it in a positive light. I feel like the video does both.”
In order to capture Bellefonte’s seasonal events, such as the Big Spring Festival, the Bellefonte Cruise and the Victorian Christmas, Knupp said the production of the film took about a year and cost about $2,000.
The chamber financed the film with its special project fund, which Hoover said is generated through fundraising and donations to the chamber. Knupp was the lowest bidder, but Hoover said one of the deciding factors was his family’s commitment to the area, which the chamber believed would add a unique perspective of the town.
“The video was fairly easy to make because of my love for the area,” Knupp said. “The town is great, the people are great and life in Bellefonte is great, and I really think the video captures that.”
Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631, @leon_valsechi
Comments