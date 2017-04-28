Landfill issue re-emerges in Moshannon Valley

It was 12 years ago that PA Waste LLC first proposed putting a landfill in the Moshannon Valley. Now that proposal is being unearthed.
The Camp Hope Run Landfill was supposed to sit in Boggs Township, Clearfield County, on 845 acres of a 2,000-acre property that had been stripped of both timber and coal. The plan was for it to accept about 5,000 tons of garbage a day for 25 years and funnel $2.4 million a year into the municipal coffers.
That didn’t happen. The project faced challenges from protesting residents, county opposition and the state Department of Environmental Protection, which rejected PA Waste’s permit in 2008 and then “pre-denied” it again in 2013.
On Thursday, DEP confirmed that a “preapplication meeting” was held between the agency and PA Waste in November 2016.
“At that time, PA Waste expressed intent to submit a new application for the proposed landfill in Boggs Township. DEP has not received any application as of today, April 27, 2017,” community relations coordinator Megan Lehman said in an email.
But on Tuesday, Clearfield County commissioners said they received a communication that indicated the permit application is pending.
“We got a letter dated April 10 from Smith Gardner Engineers,” said Commissioner Mark McCracken.
Smith Gardner is a North Carolina-based firm that lists its expertise in resource management, recovery and remediation.
According to McCracken, the letter was a notification that a permit application will be filed June 2. He said they do not have indications of what differences may exist between the new plans and the original.
However, the commissioners did not wait to start preparing an opposition, voting to contact the county’s environmental attorney.
Boggs Township secretary Denise Dobo said the municipality has little information about the project other than the application is being resubmitted.
However, opposition is not what it was in 2005 when the plans originally surfaced.
“But who knows,” Dobo said, indicating the issue could be discussed at next township supervisors meeting May 8.
PA Waste did not return calls for comment.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
