April 28, 2017 12:36 PM

Pedestrian hit in crash on Penn State’s campus

From CDT staff reports

First responders are at the scene of a pedestrian, vehicle crash on Penn State’s campus.

The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Shortlidge Road and East Park Avenue. A separate crash occurred at the intersection of North Atherton Street and Park Avenue, resulting in minor injuries according to dispatchers.

State College police are investigating the crashes.

Penn State’s Office of Parking asked on social media that drivers avoid the area during their response to the crash, which has since been cleared.

This story will be updated.

