PennDOT maintenance scheduled May 1-5

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the upcoming maintenance schedule for May 1 through May 5 in Centre County.
According to the PennDOT news release, bridge cleaning is slated for various locations throughout the county, but no specific locations were provided. As well as cleaning, PennDOT crews will also perform the following tasks:
▪ Crack sealing along state Route 2006 in Harris and Potter townships.
▪ Drainage improvements along Sandy Ridge Mountain Road, Marsh Creek Road and Bald Eagle Valley Road.
▪ Guide rail repairs along Interstate 80 and state Route 26 in the Howard area.
▪ Surface improvements along the state Route 26/Interstate 80 interchange and Bishop Street.
▪ Tree trimming along state Route 477 in Miles Township and state Route 880 Rebersburg Mountain.
All work is weather permitting. PennDOT said crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day and motorists should travel with extra caution in these areas.
