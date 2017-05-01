Local

May 01, 2017 12:01 PM

Tornadoes, flooding possible during Monday storm

By Shawn Annarelli

The National Weather Service’s hazardous weather outlook for central Pennsylvania includes the possibility for dangerous conditions.

A storm that will hit the region Monday afternoon and evening could produce 60 mph or greater winds and hail that exceeds an inch in diameter. Tornadoes are also possible, and heavy rain in short periods of time could cause localized flash flooding.

The heaviest rain will fall in the late afternoon and early evening in the Centre Region, according to NWS.

“It’s a strong cold front coming through in the late afternoon, somewhere between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for western into central Pennsylvania,” NWS Senior Meteorologist John LaCorte said. “We’ll have to wait and see to fine tune that time.”

He also said that tornadoes are a low probability event, though Monday’s strong storm conditions make it possible.

Several high school games have been postponed ahead of the storm.

