May 01, 2017 2:46 PM

Tornado watch issued for more than 20 Pennsylvania counties

By Shawn Annarelli

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Centre County.

There are 28 other counties included in the tornado watch in western and central Pennsylvania. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

The approaching severe thunderstorms could produce winds greater than 60 mph, hail that exceeds an inch in diameter, tornadoes and heavy rain that may cause flash flooding.

The heaviest rain will fall in the late afternoon and early evening in the Centre Region, according to NWS.

“It’s a strong cold front coming through in the late afternoon, somewhere between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for western into central Pennsylvania,” NWS Senior Meteorologist John LaCorte said. “We’ll have to wait and see to fine tune that time.”

Several high school games have been postponed ahead of the storm.

