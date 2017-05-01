More than 19,000 West Penn customers without power in Centre County

There are more than 19,000 West Penn Power customers in Centre County without power. Most outages occurred from about 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., largely due to downed trees and broken branches falling on wires.
The number of customers impacted was as of about 7:50 p.m.
West Penn Power, according to its site, does not have estimates for when power will be restored for its customers. About 26 percent of its customers do not have power in the county.
About 6,000 customers do not have power in the Centre Region, 1,300 in Walker Township
Fire companies across the county are “running back-to-back calls,” according to Centre County Fire Wire.
