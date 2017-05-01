Tornado warning issued for Huntingdon County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Huntingdon County and northeastern Franklin County.
The warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m. Monday
A storm moving 55 mph through the area is strong enough to produce tornadoes, according to NWS, which said that radar indicated rotation in the storm.
“Take cover now,” NWS said in its release. “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle , move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. Take cover now.”
