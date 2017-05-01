Firefighters rescued a man trapped in a collapsed building

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:25 Monday's thunderstorm approaches Bellefonte Pause 0:30 Strong winds and heavy rain hit Centre County 2:13 Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer 1:34 Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts 1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win 1:10 Park Forest Middle School hosts health fair 3:39 BIACC creates welcome video for Bellefonte area 0:47 Crews respond to vehicle, buggy crash 1:19 Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist 2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A thunderstorm ripped through Centre County on Monday, causing 19,000 West Penn Power customers to be without electricity. First responders also rescued a man trapped under a collapsed shed in Rebersburg. John Boogert jboogert@centredaily.com