A building collapse has put a man in the trauma center. A tornado may have caused it

A man who was pinned under his shed after it collapsed in Monday’s storm will survive, according to Miles Township Fire Chief Eric Miller.
The man, who is related to Miller, suffered injuries that have caused him to be hospitalized in Geisinger Danville’s trauma center. The shed collapsed at about 6:55 p.m. off Chestnut Street in Rebersburg.
“I can’t give an exact condition, but he’ll make it,” Miller said.
Miller and firefighters across the county have worked around the clock to clear debris from the storm. The worst damage is from downed trees falling on roadways, power lines and houses.
The worst hit area in Centre County may have been Rebersburg. National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Ceru said surveyors are investigating the town for a tornado that possibly touched down during the storm.
“Preliminary survey results indicate damage due to an EF1 tornado with an approximately one mile long path with more than 25 properties damaged,” the NWS said in a statement.
The surveyors will also be in Loganton and Coburn. Investigations are also being carried out in Huntingdon and Elk counties
“We went around a tried to tarp roofs blown off in the town, assessed a lot of damage, checked with our residents and found out what everyone needs,” Miller said. “We’re trying to set priorities. It’s the worst storm I’ve sen in 32 years here.”
“The community is doing a great job checking on neighbors and being patient. It shows what a tight-knit community we have.”
