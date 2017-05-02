Emergency management director offers storm damage update

Centre County Emergency Management director Jeff Wharran presented the board of commissioners Tuesday with an update on damage from the severe storms that passed through the county on Monday.
As of 10 a.m., Wharran said there are just more than 16,000 county households and 25 percent of the county without power. There are power outages in every municipality, according to Wharran. West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said the company’s goal is to restore power for everyone by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The county experienced road closers due to “minor flooding,” downed trees and power lines, but Wharran said the flood waters have receded and roads are open.
“To my knowledge, all roadways are open,” Wharran said. “We want to caution the motoring public to use caution and look for lines that are still down or trees and utility poles that might be on or near the roadways.”
The lone road in and out of Mt. Eagle is still closed due to debris.
Wharran said there have been reports of possible tornadoes in Rebersburg and Mount Eagle, but the county is awaiting confirmation from the National Weather Service before releasing the information. Preliminary survey results by investigators indicator a tornado touched down and damaged more than 25 properties.
The county received confirmation of one injury due to a garage collapsing on a man in Rebersburg, according to Wharran. The man was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and transferred to Geisinger in Danville, Wharran said, but his name and condition have not been released.
Miles Township Fire Chief Eric Miller said the man, who he is related to, will survive his injuries. The man is in Danville’s trauma center for treatment.
Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631, @leon_valsechi
Comments