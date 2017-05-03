Thompson ‘committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare’

In late March, the Republican health care bill was slated for a vote. But without enough support, GOP leadership didn’t bring the bill to the U.S. House floor for a vote.
Now, they’re looking to get enough representatives on board with the latest iteration to bring the bill to a vote before the end of the week. Republicans would need 216 “yes” votes to pass the legislation.
The New York Times whip count had 19 Republicans in the “no” column and 33 in the “undecided or unclear” column, as of 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, did not say on Wednesday how he would vote on the bill. In March, he flipped from “no” to “yes” to “no” again to “yes” again based on various changes to the bill.
The newest version of the GOP’s American Health Care Act would allow states to undo the requirement under the Affordable Care Act that insurers charge healthy and ill customers the same rates, according to the Associated Press.
According to the AP, the AHCA would cut the Medicaid program for the poor, eliminate fines for people who don’t buy insurance and provide fewer subsidies.
“I’m anticipating further amendments to the American Health Care Act, which will aim to provide additional protections for our most vulnerable populations,” Thompson said in a statement to the CDT on Wednesday. “There is a commitment to making sure those who have pre-existing conditions will be able to afford the care they need and deserve.”
According to NYT, revisions to the bill on Wednesday included $8 billion in additional funds over a five-year period to supplement insurance for people with pre-existing health issues.
“I remain committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare, and while much of the debate has been fueled by partisan rhetoric, I look forward to working to making our health care system work better for everyone,” Thompson said.
While a vote hasn’t been scheduled yet, he said he looks forward to continued debate in the House.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
