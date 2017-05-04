Local

May 04, 2017 12:29 PM

Thompson ‘inclined to vote yes’ on GOP health care bill

By Sarah Rafacz

srafacz@centredaily.com

In late March, the Republican health care bill was slated for a vote. But without enough support, GOP leadership didn’t bring the bill to the U.S. House floor for a vote.

Now, they think they have enough representatives on board with the latest iteration. The vote is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, is “inclined to vote yes,” Renee Gamela, the congressman’s communications director, said in an email Thursday.

In March, he flipped from “no” to “yes” to “no” again to “yes” again based on various changes to the bill.

“I remain committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare, and while much of the debate has been fueled by partisan rhetoric, I look forward to working to making our health care system work better for everyone,” Thompson said in a statement to the CDT on Wednesday afternoon.

Republicans need 216 “yes” votes to pass the legislation. If that happens, it faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

The New York Times whip count had 16 Republicans in the “no” column and 30 in the “undecided or unclear” column, as of noon Thursday.

Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz

