Fun Fair brings in funds to support tuition assistance

The goal of the State College Friends School’s Fun Fair is to meet the demands of its name — that includes all things fun.
But it’s also held annually to raise money for tuition assistance.
Director of Advancement Lori Pacchioli said past Fun Fairs have raised from $8,000 to $12,000.
Goal is to exceed $12,000 in fundraising efforts
The goal this year is to surpass the school’s highest fundraising efforts, Pacchioli said.
“Even if the weather isn’t on our side, people can bundle up and we believe we can reach that,” she said.
Saturday marks the 36th time the school is hosting the fair.
Sara LaJeunesse, whose two daughters attend the school, said the fair, which is open to the public, will include live entertainment, food, games and family-friendly activities.
Admission to the fair is free, but there’s a per-activity fee to participate in games and other activities, or all-access wristbands can be purchased for $15.
The fair was started in 1981, a year after the school opened. It raised “a few thousand dollars,” according to a report from the school.
We were surprised and extremely pleased with how many people attended the first fair and how much money we earned for the school.
Mary Ziegler, retired assistant director
“We were surprised and extremely pleased with how many people attended the first fair and how much money we earned for the school,” retired assistant director Mary Ziegler said in a statement.
There were 10 students enrolled when the school opened. There are now about 100 students enrolled, LaJeunesse said.
“The State College Friends School has grown by leaps and bounds over the years, and the school’s annual Fun Fair has grown with it,” she said.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
If you go
What: Fun Fair
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: State College Friends School, 1900 University Drive, State College
Comments