Ferguson Township names new manager

Ferguson Township has a new manager.
The Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday night unanimously approved the appointment of David Pribulka as township manager.
Pribulka has served as the assistant township manager since October 2012, and he’ll take over for longtime township manager Mark Kunkle. He is retiring after 32 years with the township.
The board interviewed a number of candidates, and Pribulka was the “best choice,” Chairman Steve Miller said.
“I just want to thank you all for this really tremendous opportunity and for your vote of confidence. I look forward to serving the Board of Supervisors and the residents of Ferguson Township for many years to come,” Pribulka said.
Before coming to Ferguson Township, Pribulka worked for the The Hartford in Allentown and received his master’s degree in public administration from Kutztown University.
Pribulka was the township’s first assistant manager, a position that was originally budgeted for two years because the growing township needed additional staff.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Comments