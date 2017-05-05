Liberty Swing is finally on its way to Bellefonte

Sometimes it pays to reach for the stars.
Very soon, wheelchair bound children in and around Bellefonte will be able to do just that — all from the comfort of Governors Park.
They’ll have an assist from the Liberty Swing, a nifty piece of Australian playground equipment that can safely carry up to 550 pounds.
As for who’s carrying the Liberty Swing, that honor would have to go to Ruth Fleck, the mother of a 19 year-old girl named Miranda with cerebral palsy.
Fleck launched a GoFundMe campaign back in December with the hope that a tower of wallets would make it easier to reach the project’s $20,000 price tag.
She was at least half right — the page raised $9,055 towards the swing, but it was the word of mouth that proved invaluable.
Checks have been rolling into Fleck’s mailbox grandmother-style for the past few months. The $3,000 donation that clinched the deal arrived on Wednesday.
“It’s been absolutely amazing. A lot of the biggest donations have been from people I don’t even know,” Fleck said.
She and the Borough of Bellefonte are planning to have the swing in place for a June grand opening.
Fleck — who said that the swing is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania — would like to see it become a source of fun for handicapped children beyond the Centre County lines.
“We’re hoping that we get people from all over the area,” Fleck said.
