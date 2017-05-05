Rebersburg community pulling together after tornado

Rebersburg isn’t quite back to normal, but the community has pulled its resources together to rebuild the town.
Miles Township supervisor Eric Miller, who is also the fire chief, said he does not have a cost estimate of the private and public property damage done by the EF-1 tornado that hit the town. He said a dumpster was brought in Friday for trash with a second to follow on Saturday in the center of town.
Brush collection was also carried out Friday and will be done again Monday. Residents, he said, should drag brush to the side of the roadway for it to be picked up. The same will be done for Madisonburg and Smulton.
Miller said he is seeking aid from county commissioners.
One person was injured in the tornado and is recovering in his home.
“We’re very fortunate that no one was else injured,” Miller said. “Houses and buildings are replaceable. People are not.”
Comments