Local

May 08, 2017 6:23 PM

Firefighters stop blaze before it spreads to other properties

From CDT staff reports

A controlled burn in Blanchard didn’t take long to get of control.

Homeowners were burning an abandoned trailer and swimming pool at about 1:50 p.m. off Railroad Street when winds picked up. The fire threatened three other structures in the vicinity, prompting six fire companies to respond.

It took about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, according to Beech Creek-Blanchard Fire Company Lt. Adam Kleckner, who said crews also spent about 30 minutes for overhaul of the site. He said no structures, other than the intended trailer and pool, sustained damage.

Mill Hall, Good Will Hose, Howard, Lock Haven Citizen’s and Dunnstown fire companies also responded to the blaze.

From CDT staff reports

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 3:47

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says
Strong winds sweep State College 3:30

Strong winds sweep State College
Monday's thunderstorm approaches Bellefonte 0:25

Monday's thunderstorm approaches Bellefonte

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos