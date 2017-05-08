Firefighters stop blaze before it spreads to other properties

A controlled burn in Blanchard didn’t take long to get of control.
Homeowners were burning an abandoned trailer and swimming pool at about 1:50 p.m. off Railroad Street when winds picked up. The fire threatened three other structures in the vicinity, prompting six fire companies to respond.
It took about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, according to Beech Creek-Blanchard Fire Company Lt. Adam Kleckner, who said crews also spent about 30 minutes for overhaul of the site. He said no structures, other than the intended trailer and pool, sustained damage.
Mill Hall, Good Will Hose, Howard, Lock Haven Citizen’s and Dunnstown fire companies also responded to the blaze.
From CDT staff reports
