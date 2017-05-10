Man taken to hospital after vehicle, train crash

A man was taken to the hospital after a vehicle, train crash in Antis Township, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
Victor Fernandez, 62, of North Fort, Florida, was driving a tractor trailer at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He drove through the intersection of River and Watts roads and attemped to make a right turn onto Stetter Road. He was unable to negotiate the turn due to the length of the tractor trailer, which was covering railroad tracts.
The railroad crossing arms were activated while Fernandez tried to make the turn, and he drove forward as far as he could. The train then hit the tractor trailer.
Fernandez suffered neck and back injuries in the crash. The severity of his injuries is unknown, and he is receiving treatment at UPMC Altoona.
Comments