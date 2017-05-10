Man, young boy injured in two-vehicle crash

A man and a young boy were injured in a Wednesday morning crash, according to Gregg Township Fire Company Chief Doug Young.
The two were traveling southbound at about 11:30 a.m. in a pickup truck on Penns Creek Road. An Enterprise rental truck was traveling westbound at the same time on Beaver Dam Road near where it becomes Lower Georges Valley Road.
The vehicles hit near the intersection, severely damaging the smaller truck with the man and young boy. It is unknown how severe their injuries are, and they have been transported to a hospital. The driver of the Enterprise rental truck was not injured.
Gregg Township Fire Company was assisted at the scene by Millheim Fire Company, Penns Valley EMS, Pleasant Gap EMS and Mount Nittany Medical Center paramedics.
