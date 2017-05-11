Final land development plan approved for 162-unit The Station

The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved the final land development plan for The Station, with a few conditions.
The Station is a multifamily housing development located on the north side of Toftrees Avenue, which is planned to include 162 dwelling units (668 bedrooms), a clubhouse and outdoor amenity area.
Recent amendments to the township’s planned community zoning regulations will allow the developer to construct four- and five-bedroom units to be occupied by unrelated individuals. One-quarter of the units will have five bedrooms.
The board voted unanimously to approve the plan, but that approval came with four conditions — including several relating to working with the development’s neighbor, Toftrees Golf Course.
Tony Fruchtl, of Penn Terra Engineering, said a big topic of discussion was putting a 24-inch stormwater pipe through the golf course.
The golf course management opposed that the pipe was shown on the plan without an easement being granted by them, Fruchtl said.
One of the conditions of approval for the final land development plan is that an easement is obtained from the golf course, said township Manager Doug Erickson.
Another condition is a waiver by the township of the 20-foot minimum easement width.
The golf course wanted to limit the disturbance, Erickson said, so the developer and golf course can work out those details and go down to perhaps a 15-foot width.
Because the development will have higher occupancy units, steps were taken in the development plan to alleviate some public safety and nuisance concerns, such as a 100-foot natural buffer around the outdoor amenity area.
A traffic study also indicated that a left turn lane will be required for eastbound traffic at the intersection of Toftrees Avenue and Cricklewood Drive.
