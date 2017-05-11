Small fire breaks out in Bellefonte home

Five fire companies were dispatched for reports of a fire in the 300 block of Hughes Street in Bellefonte shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.
Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond a dryer and the clothes inside. Operations at the scene were wrapped up by about 6 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Undine, Logan and Pleasant Gap fire companies received the initial call at 5:12 a.m., and Citizen's and Walker fire companies were paged about 10 minutes later.
No further information was immediately available.
