Local

May 11, 2017 7:48 AM

Small fire breaks out in Bellefonte home

From CDT staff reports

Five fire companies were dispatched for reports of a fire in the 300 block of Hughes Street in Bellefonte shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond a dryer and the clothes inside. Operations at the scene were wrapped up by about 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Undine, Logan and Pleasant Gap fire companies received the initial call at 5:12 a.m., and Citizen's and Walker fire companies were paged about 10 minutes later.

No further information was immediately available.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash

Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash 0:42

Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash
Man, young boy injured in crash 0:27

Man, young boy injured in crash
No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 3:47

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos