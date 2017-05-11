Woman injured in crash that causes traffic delays

Police and firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash that caused minor injuries near Centre Hall about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Rockview state police Trooper Josh Knoffsinger said three cars were stopped in the westbound lanes of Penns Valley Road just east of Highway 144 when a pickup truck rear-ended one of the cars, causing a chain reaction.
Traffic on Penns Valley Road has been limited to one lane during the crash clean-up.
One woman was transported to a hospital for observation, Knoffsinger said, and the investigation is ongoing.
