4 Centre County townships awarded ‘Green Light-Go’ funding for traffic signal projects

Ninety-four municipalities in Pennsylvania will receive $33 million to support the cost of upgrading traffic signals through the state Department of Transportation “Green Light-Go” program.
“This is the third round of funding disbursed to support increased safety and mobility across more Pennsylvania towns,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press release. “The Green Light-Go program addresses a fundamental trigger for congestion, deficient traffic signals, and the results will mean better traffic flow.”
Four townships in Centre County received funding, according to the release.
College Township was awarded $200,083 for installation of pedestrian signals and upgrades along East College Avenue at Elmwood Street, the release said. Ferguson Township was awarded $80,000 for vehicle detection upgrades along West College Avenue at Bristol Avenue and Whitehall Road; along Blue Course Drive at Old Gatesburg Road; and along Whitehall Road at Research Drive.
Patton Township was awarded $198,082 for installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the Valley Vista Drive corridor, the release said. Spring Township was awarded $31,279 for signal equipment replacement along East College Avenue at Harrison Road and at Main Street.
