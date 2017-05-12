Cyclist receives warning after bike-car collision

One cyclist received a warning after a bicycle-car crash Sunday in State College.
According to State College police, Kyler Hall, 22, of Boalsburg, was riding his bicycle along the 100 block of South Atherton Street when he attempted to cross mid-block near the intersection of West Calder Avenue. He reportedly struck a car driven by Harrison Shore, 23, of State College.
Hall reported he had fallen to the ground after hitting the vehicle, police said, and was experiencing leg pain. He denied transportation to the hospital. The vehicle was not damaged.
Hall was warned for crossing mid-block and not yielding to traffic, police said.
Comments