Thompson ‘surprised’ Comey wasn’t asked to ‘step down sooner’

For U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, the change of leadership at the FBI is welcomed.
“Director Comey had made several juxtaposing comments throughout the course of the past year, and I am surprised that he was not asked to step down sooner,” Thompson, R-Howard Township, said in a statement to the CDT on Friday.
When President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, he cited the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Rosenstein, in a memo to AG Jeff Sessions, pointed to Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails as a rationale for removing the FBI director.
Some are speculating that the reasoning has more to do with the FBI’s Russia investigation.
Thompson said the American public is losing faith in institutions, and it’s necessary that the White House nominate someone who will be a “strong” leader for the FBI.
It should be someone “who will put the rule of law before party and politics,” Thompson said.
“The American public deserve no less, and I am looking forward to new leadership focused on renewing faith and confidence in the agency,” he said.
