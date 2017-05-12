Retired judge Ron Horner endorses Cantorna for DA

Ron Horner is endorsing Bernie Cantorna for Centre County district attorney.
Horner retired in April after serving as a district judge for 30 years.
“Cantorna fulfills all aspects of the job. He has the integrity, fairness and consistency needed. He will bring back public respect and confidence in the office,” Horner said in a release.
“I have known Ron Horner for 20 years and appeared in court before him many times,” Cantorna said. “I am honored by the confidence he places in me.”
Horner spent 15 years with the Penn State police, where he served as an education and training officer. He is a lifelong Centre County resident with a distinguished record of military service, including a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal for Heroism.
Comments